Short Interest in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Expands By 49.9%

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,414 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the January 29th total of 3,612 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,125 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund during the second quarter worth $211,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000.

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Trading Down 2.3%

NYSEARCA:NTSI opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.24. WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.85.

About WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NTSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of developed markets equity securities, excluding the US and Canada, and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSI was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

