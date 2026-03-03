Short Interest in Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Declines By 17.6%

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 668,998 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 29th total of 811,616 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 881 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 759.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 881 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 759.4 days.

Solvay Price Performance

Shares of SVYSF opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. Solvay has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79.

About Solvay

Solvay SA is a global specialty chemicals and advanced materials company headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. Founded in 1863 by Ernest and Alfred Solvay, the firm initially gained prominence for its development of an innovative ammonia-soda process for soda ash production. Over more than a century and a half, Solvay has expanded its portfolio through targeted research, acquisitions and strategic divestments, cementing its position as a leading supplier to a diverse range of industrial markets.

The company’s activities are organized into two primary business segments: Advanced Materials and Advanced Formulations.

