Short Interest in Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Grows By 52.9%

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 419,272 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the January 29th total of 274,228 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,590 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,590 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.4 days.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SRRTF opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in owning and operating grocery-anchored retail properties across the United States. The company focuses on net lease investments in everyday necessity properties, primarily grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential retailers that benefit from stable consumer demand and predictable cash flows.

The REIT’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant and small multi-tenant sites that are typically leased to investment-grade operators.

