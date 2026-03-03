Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Increases By 24.7%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 246,220 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the January 29th total of 197,459 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,151,619 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,151,619 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Renesas Electronics Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNECY opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85. Renesas Electronics has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) is a global semiconductor manufacturer specializing in microcontrollers, system-on-chip (SoC) devices, analog and power management solutions. The company’s products are designed to address a wide range of applications in automotive electronics, industrial automation, consumer devices, and communications infrastructure. Renesas leverages its expertise in embedded processing and mixed-signal technologies to deliver integrated solutions that help customers reduce development time and improve energy efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes 32-bit and 16-bit microcontrollers, application processors, analog and power discrete devices, and sensor interface ICs.

