Short Interest in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Decreases By 17.0%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,374 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the January 29th total of 17,323 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,308 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE JRS opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $8.92.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 41.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $97,000.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE: JRS) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with attractive levels of current income. The fund pursues its objective through investments primarily in equity and debt securities of real estate companies, including publicly traded REITs, real estate operating companies and mortgage-backed securities. By holding a mixture of equity and fixed-income positions, it aims to achieve a balance of income generation and potential for capital appreciation.

The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes diversification across geographic regions and real estate sectors.

