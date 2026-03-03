Short Interest in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Declines By 16.4%

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 120,938 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the January 29th total of 144,627 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,961 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,961 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of Mesabi Trust stock opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.33 million, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.79. Mesabi Trust has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $42.38.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 12th. The mining company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 79.30% and a net margin of 82.80%.The business had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 79.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 351.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 181,347 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 141,159 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,960,590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,936,000 after acquiring an additional 58,895 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter worth $754,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mesabi Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) is a passive royalty trust that holds royalty interests in iron ore properties located on Minnesota’s Mesabi Iron Range. The trust does not engage in mining operations directly but receives royalty payments based on the volume of iron ore shipped from the underlying properties. These payments are derived from production of iron ore concentrate and taconite pellets sold to domestic and international steel producers.

Established in December 2011, Mesabi Trust was formed through the consolidation of royalty interests contributed by several mining companies.

