Short Interest in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Drops By 16.6%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,770 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the January 29th total of 14,116 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,877 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7%

BBAG stock opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.59. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1571 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 46,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity. BBAG was launched on Dec 12, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

