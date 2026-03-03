Short Interest in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Drops By 16.6%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,770 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the January 29th total of 14,116 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,877 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,877 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7%
BBAG stock opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.59. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1571 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity. BBAG was launched on Dec 12, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
