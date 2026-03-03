Short Interest in John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) Decreases By 16.1%

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,100 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the January 29th total of 17,988 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,346 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,346 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

JHMU stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.22. John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17.

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.0486 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHMU. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 90,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period.

The John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (JHMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Utilities index. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds of any maturity. The fund seeks to provide tax-exempt income. JHMU was launched on Oct 31, 2023 and is issued by John Hancock.

