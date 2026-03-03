Short Interest in John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) Decreases By 16.1%

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,100 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the January 29th total of 17,988 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,346 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,346 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
JHMU stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.22. John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.0486 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th.
The John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (JHMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Utilities index. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds of any maturity. The fund seeks to provide tax-exempt income. JHMU was launched on Oct 31, 2023 and is issued by John Hancock.
