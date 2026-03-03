Short Interest in iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) Declines By 20.7%

iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,273 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the January 29th total of 12,960 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,925 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,925 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares High Yield Active ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares High Yield Active ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares High Yield Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares High Yield Active ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Active ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRHY opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.24. iShares High Yield Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares High Yield Active ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%.

The iShares High Yield Active ETF (BRHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to maximize total return by actively managing a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds with maturities of ten years or less. BRHY was launched on Jun 17, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

