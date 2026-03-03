Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Rises By 23.5%

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,952 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the January 29th total of 8,056 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,291 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,291 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.09. 29,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,636. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.97. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 193.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,233,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities. EUSB was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

