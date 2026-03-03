Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Rises By 46.9%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,128 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the January 29th total of 9,617 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,490 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,490 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of PSCH traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $42.76. 8,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,116. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Cordoba Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing healthcare-related products and services, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical technology and supplies, and facilities.

