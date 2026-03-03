Short Interest in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Decreases By 16.5%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 320,505 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the January 29th total of 383,681 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 413,262 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 413,262 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2%

RSPT stock opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,213,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,858,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,746,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,997,000 after purchasing an additional 141,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,177,000 after purchasing an additional 893,554 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,426,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,167,000 after buying an additional 28,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,392,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,078,000 after buying an additional 274,166 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

