Short Interest in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Rises By 44.4%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 283,202 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the January 29th total of 196,096 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,567 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's shares are short sold.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:IFS traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.34. The stock had a trading volume of 324,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,104. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.89. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $52.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFS. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 3,477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 365,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 355,282 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 108.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 519,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 269,712 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 639,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 255,753 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after buying an additional 239,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 458,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,501,000 after buying an additional 201,100 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intercorp Financial Services from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) is a Lima-based financial holding company that brings together a suite of banking and non-banking financial businesses under the Intercorp Group umbrella. Through its network of subsidiaries, the company provides a broad range of products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations across Peru.

The company’s core banking operations are conducted through Interbank, which offers deposit accounts, personal and business loans, credit and debit cards, trade finance and electronic banking solutions.

