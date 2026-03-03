Short Interest in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Decreases By 24.2%

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,008,019 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the January 29th total of 2,650,195 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 961,187 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 961,187 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
GSI Technology Trading Down 7.5%
Shares of GSIT traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,763. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.94 million, a PE ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSIT. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in GSI Technology by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in GSI Technology in the third quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GSI Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GSI Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GSI Technology currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
GSI Technology, Inc is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in the design and development of high-performance memory products. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was founded in 1995 and has focused its efforts on content addressable memory (CAM) and high-speed SRAM (static random-access memory) solutions. As a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker GSIT, GSI Technology leverages advanced architectures to meet demanding data-processing requirements.
The company’s core product portfolio includes ternary CAM (TCAM) devices, binary CAM (BCAM) devices and high-speed synchronous SRAM.
