Short Interest in Eventide High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:ELCV) Grows By 57.8%

Eventide High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:ELCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 35,722 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the January 29th total of 22,642 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,053 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 46,053 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Eventide High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

ELCV opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13. Eventide High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $170.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Eventide High Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.1839 dividend. This is a boost from Eventide High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%.

Institutional Trading of Eventide High Dividend ETF

Eventide High Dividend ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC purchased a new position in Eventide High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eventide High Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eventide High Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. now owns 30,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eventide High Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eventide High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,224,000.

The Eventide High Dividend ETF (ELCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying US stocks, selected through fundamental research and values-based principles. The fund seeks income, income growth, and long-term capital appreciation. ELCV was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Eventide.

