Short Interest in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) Rises By 52.9%

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 276,298 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the January 29th total of 180,673 shares. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 358,939 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 358,939 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Energous Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. Energous has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $18.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energous by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energous by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energous in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Energous currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops and commercializes radio frequency (RF)–based wireless charging technology designed to deliver power over the air to compatible devices. Its WattUp platform includes near‐field and far‐field transmitters that emit targeted RF energy and receiver modules that convert that energy into electrical power. The company’s solutions aim to eliminate the need for cables and charging pads by enabling contactless power delivery to a range of products, from wearables and IoT sensors to medical devices and consumer electronics.

