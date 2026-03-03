Short Interest in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Increases By 25.8%

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,778,468 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the January 29th total of 10,953,559 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,424,387 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,424,387 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $74.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average of $59.27. Edison International has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $75.50.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Edison International had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.8775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho set a $79.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Edison International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Edison International by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 78,531 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 51,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,695,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 67.6% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 17,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

