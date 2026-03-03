Short Interest in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Declines By 17.3%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 305,673 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the January 29th total of 369,799 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 615,142 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 615,142 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 9.1%

DPST traded down $9.89 on Tuesday, hitting $99.20. 240,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,123. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.75. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The firm has a market cap of $497.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $6,448,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 329.1% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 60,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 46,213 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,841,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

