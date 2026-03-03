Short Interest in Cloudastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:CSAI) Decreases By 16.9%

Cloudastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:CSAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 664,269 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the January 29th total of 798,981 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,558 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,558 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudastructure
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudastructure by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 42,204 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudastructure by 104.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 47,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cloudastructure by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudastructure during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Cloudastructure to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Cloudastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cloudastructure in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
Cloudastructure Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:CSAI opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. Cloudastructure has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.
Cloudastructure Company Profile
Cloudastructure, Inc (NASDAQ: CSAI) is a technology company specializing in cloud-based video security and surveillance solutions. The company’s core offering is a subscription-based Video-as-a-Service (VaaS) platform that enables customers to deploy, manage and monitor high-definition cameras and environmental sensors through a unified cloud interface. By leveraging scalable cloud infrastructure, Cloudastructure eliminates the need for on-site video recording hardware and simplifies system maintenance and updates.
In addition to managed hardware, Cloudastructure provides advanced analytics capabilities powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning.
