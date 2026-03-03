Short Interest in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Increases By 24.8%

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,693,778 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the January 29th total of 14,174,425 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,769,743 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,769,743 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $30.97 and a 12-month high of $59.25.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $391.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.79 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 37.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Inc is a global software provider specializing in infrastructure engineering applications for the design, construction, and operations of roads, bridges, rail and transit systems, water and wastewater networks, power plants and grids, industrial facilities, and communications infrastructure. Founded in 1984 by brothers Keith and Barry Bentley, the company is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and maintains offices and development centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

