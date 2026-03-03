Short Interest in Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BDMD) Grows By 23.5%

Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BDMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 46,485 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the January 29th total of 37,632 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,220 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 138,220 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDMD. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Baird Medical Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Baird Medical Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Baird Medical Investment stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. Baird Medical Investment has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $7.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Baird Medical Investment by 59.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baird Medical Investment during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Baird Medical Investment in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and provision of medical devices. It is also involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of microwave ablation medical devices, as well as sale of other medical devices. The company was founded on June 16, 2023 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

