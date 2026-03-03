Short Interest in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Increases By 26.3%

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 139,001 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the January 29th total of 110,034 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,345 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,345 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amesite

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amesite stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Amesite as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMST opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. Amesite has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amesite ( NASDAQ:AMST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Amesite had a negative return on equity of 118.33% and a negative net margin of 1,024.91%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amesite in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite, Inc (NASDAQ: AMST) is a software company specializing in AI-driven digital learning and training solutions. Its cloud-based platform enables organizations to create, manage and deliver customized online courses and professional development programs. Leveraging machine learning and natural language processing, the platform offers real-time analytics, adaptive content recommendations, multimedia assessments and community collaboration tools to support both synchronous and asynchronous learning.

The company’s primary end markets include corporate enterprises, higher education institutions, government agencies and nonprofit organizations.

