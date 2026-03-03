Short Interest in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Drops By 16.3%

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,195 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the January 29th total of 1,428 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,208 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,208 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Alvotech Price Performance

Shares of Alvotech stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. Alvotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Alvotech Company Profile

Alvotech is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and manufacturing of biosimilar medicines. Headquartered in Reykjavík, Iceland, the company focuses on creating high-quality, cost-effective alternatives to branded biologic therapies. Since its founding in 2013, Alvotech has built an integrated platform that spans research and development, clinical trials, regulatory submissions and commercial manufacturing.

Alvotech’s pipeline includes multiple biosimilar candidates addressing key therapeutic areas such as immunology, oncology and ophthalmology.

