Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $81.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FOUR. Truist Financial set a $71.00 target price on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.42.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 6.3%

FOUR opened at $46.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.21. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.04. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 2.84%.The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other news, Director Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 130,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,190. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 12,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 273,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,877,572. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Galaxy Group Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Key Shift4 Payments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Shift4 Payments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major insider purchases — Jared Isaacman boosted his stake materially with two recent buys (roughly 137k and 159k shares at ~$48.38 and ~$44.15). Large insider purchases from a >10% holder are a strong signal of insider confidence and likely supported the stock today. SEC filing: Jared Isaacman insider buys

Major insider purchases — Jared Isaacman boosted his stake materially with two recent buys (roughly 137k and 159k shares at ~$48.38 and ~$44.15). Large insider purchases from a >10% holder are a strong signal of insider confidence and likely supported the stock today. Positive Sentiment: B. Riley trimmed its target but kept a Buy — B. Riley reduced its target to $120 post-Q4 but retained a Buy recommendation, which keeps institutional bullishness visible to the market. B. Riley reduces target to $120

B. Riley trimmed its target but kept a Buy — B. Riley reduced its target to $120 post-Q4 but retained a Buy recommendation, which keeps institutional bullishness visible to the market. Neutral Sentiment: DA Davidson lowered its price target (from $104 to $82) but kept a Buy rating — a smaller downgrade in optimism that still signals confidence in longer-term upside. DA Davidson PT cut to $82

DA Davidson lowered its price target (from $104 to $82) but kept a Buy rating — a smaller downgrade in optimism that still signals confidence in longer-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs cut its target sharply (from $81 to $56) and moved to Neutral — a sizable re‑rating that likely weighed on sentiment and contributed to intra‑day volatility. Goldman Sachs cuts to Neutral, PT $56

Goldman Sachs cut its target sharply (from $81 to $56) and moved to Neutral — a sizable re‑rating that likely weighed on sentiment and contributed to intra‑day volatility. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder investigation announced — Purcell & Lefkowitz launched an inquiry into possible board fiduciary breaches related to recent corporate actions; legal scrutiny increases risk and can pressure the stock. PR Newswire: shareholder investigation

Shareholder investigation announced — Purcell & Lefkowitz launched an inquiry into possible board fiduciary breaches related to recent corporate actions; legal scrutiny increases risk and can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms lowered expectations or moved to Hold — Wells Fargo, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Freedom Capital and others trimmed forecasts or ratings, adding aggregate negative analyst pressure. Analyst downgrades/expectations lowered

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company’s platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company’s core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

Featured Stories

