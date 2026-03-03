ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. $SFBS Shares Purchased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,696,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,732 shares during the period. ServisFirst Bancshares accounts for approximately 1.6% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $217,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth $601,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 105.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 962,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,483,000 after purchasing an additional 199,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of SFBS opened at $81.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.51. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.48 and a 52-week high of $93.43.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 26.95%.The company had revenue of $162.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.82 million. Analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SFBS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Hovde Group increased their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, and the parent of ServisFirst Bank. The company specializes in commercial banking services, catering primarily to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals and entrepreneurs. Its product portfolio encompasses commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial loans, deposit accounts, treasury management and other ancillary banking products designed to meet the financial needs of its clients.

ServisFirst Bank offers a full suite of deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, as well as a variety of loan products.

Further Reading

