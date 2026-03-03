ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Up 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.92 and last traded at $113.44. Approximately 17,545,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 19,918,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research downgraded ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $266.40 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.06.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.66 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.ServiceNow’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $376,141.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $820,367.97. The trade was a 31.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 18,312 shares of company stock worth $2,049,912 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,619,771,000 after buying an additional 81,752,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 406.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,896,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,337,280,000 after acquiring an additional 38,441,898 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ServiceNow by 371.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,962,692,000 after acquiring an additional 25,517,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,591,425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,733,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514,679 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

