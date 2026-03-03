Sen. Markwayne Mullin Sells Off Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (Republican-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO). In a filing disclosed on March 02nd, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Credo Technology Group stock on February 4th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) on 2/4/2026.

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $114.22 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $213.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.19 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.58.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $407.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.94 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 26.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 201.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

CRDO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, New Street Research set a $240.00 price target on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.29.

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results materially beat expectations — EPS of $1.07 and revenue of $407.0M (up ~201.5% YoY) with very high GAAP gross margin, driving the market’s upbeat reaction to the report. BusinessWire: Q3 Financial Results

Q3 results materially beat expectations — EPS of $1.07 and revenue of $407.0M (up ~201.5% YoY) with very high GAAP gross margin, driving the market’s upbeat reaction to the report. Positive Sentiment: Street recognition and analyst bullishness continue to support the stock — coverage pieces highlight Credo’s role in AI/accelerator connectivity and suggest further upside. That thematic support likely helped lift shares after the beat. TheStreet: Goldman bullish take

Street recognition and analyst bullishness continue to support the stock — coverage pieces highlight Credo’s role in AI/accelerator connectivity and suggest further upside. That thematic support likely helped lift shares after the beat. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call details and forward guidance commentary are available — management used non‑GAAP measures and provided forward‑looking remarks; investors will parse guidance and margins for sustainability. Fool: Q3 earnings call transcript

Earnings-call details and forward guidance commentary are available — management used non‑GAAP measures and provided forward‑looking remarks; investors will parse guidance and margins for sustainability. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary evaluating whether the multi‑year run makes CRDO still attractive — useful context for longer‑term holders but not an immediate catalyst. Yahoo: Is CRDO still attractive?

Market commentary evaluating whether the multi‑year run makes CRDO still attractive — useful context for longer‑term holders but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Shares slipped in extended trading after the report, suggesting some investors may be trimming into the rally or awaiting clearer guidance. Benzinga: Stock slips after Q3

Shares slipped in extended trading after the report, suggesting some investors may be trimming into the rally or awaiting clearer guidance. Negative Sentiment: Stifel trimmed its 12‑month price target (from $225 to $200) while keeping a Buy — a modest downgrade in upside expectations that can temper near‑term sentiment. Yahoo: Stifel lowers price target

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total transaction of $9,608,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,613,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,458,986.70. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $7,658,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,892,502 shares in the company, valued at $289,855,606.32. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 917,976 shares of company stock valued at $136,567,647 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

