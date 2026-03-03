Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 12,628 Shares of Cadence Bank $CADE

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,628 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank accounts for approximately 0.7% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.74% of Cadence Bank worth $50,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,681,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the second quarter worth $71,235,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,544,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,329 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 982.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 610,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 554,087 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the second quarter valued at about $16,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CADE. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cadence Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Cadence Bank stock opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $40.12.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.12%.The business had revenue of $528.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a regional commercial bank that offers a full suite of financial services to individuals, businesses and government entities. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, the bank provides deposit accounts, treasury management solutions, commercial and industrial lending, equipment finance, residential and consumer mortgages, and wealth management services. Cadence Bank serves a mix of small and mid-size companies as well as retail customers in its core markets.

The institution traces its heritage to Cadence Bancorporation, which was established in 1987 in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Featured Stories

