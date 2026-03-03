Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Position in Hancock Whitney Corporation $HWC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,585 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.78% of Hancock Whitney worth $40,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWC. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 929.5% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6,107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $66.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $75.43.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $81.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 5,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $358,415.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,449.57. This represents a 13.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) is a regional financial services company headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi. The firm was established in April 2019 through the merger of Hancock Holding Company and Whitney Holding Corporation, each of which traced its roots to the late 19th century. This combination created one of the largest bank holding companies in the Gulf South region, with a network of branches serving both urban and rural communities.

The company’s core business activities include commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services.

