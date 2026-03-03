Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Position in Capri Holdings Limited $CPRI

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,862 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Capri worth $22,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Capri by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 17.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 37.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Capri by 3.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.84 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 430.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Capri has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rajal Mehta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $259,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,236.36. This represents a 93.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.46.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) is a global luxury fashion company that designs, markets and distributes a range of premium lifestyle products. The company’s principal brands—Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo—offer handbags, ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, fragrance and other accessories. Capri Holdings combines in-house design talent with international sourcing, manufacturing and retail operations to deliver collections that reflect each brand’s distinct heritage and aesthetic vision.

Formed in 2018 through the rebranding of Michael Kors Holdings following the acquisition of Versace, Capri has since integrated Jimmy Choo into its portfolio.

