Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 79.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,505 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,628 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $28,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 667 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,574 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the third quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 20,951 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE TJX opened at $159.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $177.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $162.68.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.55.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

