Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stake in CACI International, Inc. $CACI

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.27% of CACI International worth $30,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 158.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 14.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 51,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the second quarter worth about $204,000. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 26.9% in the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in CACI International by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.06, for a total transaction of $1,230,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,949,120.86. This trade represents a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Price Performance

Shares of CACI stock opened at $624.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $593.38 and its 200 day moving average is $558.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. CACI International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $327.30 and a twelve month high of $683.50.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The information technology services provider reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.95 EPS. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-28.920 EPS. Research analysts expect that CACI International, Inc. will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CACI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on CACI International from $752.00 to $787.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CACI International from $670.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial set a $800.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $659.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on CACI International

CACI International Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.