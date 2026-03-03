Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $62.15 Million Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,048 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.8% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $62,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Visa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Visa by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Visa by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 231,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,198,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Freedom Capital raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price objective on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

Visa Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE V opened at $320.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $582.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.78. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.37 and its 200 day moving average is $337.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

