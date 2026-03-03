Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $42.22 Million Position in Materion Corporation $MTRN

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,349 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Materion worth $42,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Materion by 16.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 148,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after buying an additional 21,529 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Materion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,779,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 365,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,121,000 after purchasing an additional 126,794 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Materion by 475.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Materion news, CEO Jugal K. Vijayvargiya sold 12,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.56, for a total value of $1,925,783.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 130,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,350,385.68. The trade was a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $628,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.48. This trade represents a 31.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 42,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,997 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTRN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Materion Price Performance

Shares of MTRN opened at $166.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.08. Materion Corporation has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $172.03.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $489.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.78 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.60%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion’s offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion’s core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

See Also

