Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $38.14 Million Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,280 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.63% of Casella Waste Systems worth $38,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,707,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 40.9% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 29,605 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 33.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 14.3% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 81,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after buying an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 536,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,891,000 after buying an additional 224,691 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWST. Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $125.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.22.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ CWST opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.86. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $121.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 766.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.43%.The company had revenue of $469.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kevin Drohan sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $62,511.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,055.82. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 6,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $626,190.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,775.90. This trade represents a 19.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 11,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,887 in the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.