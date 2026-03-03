Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $31.88 Million Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,724,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381,109 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 1.50% of DigitalBridge Group worth $31,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth $84,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DBRG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. B. Riley Financial cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

DBRG opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.70. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $15.55.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc (NYSE: DBRG) is a specialized global investment firm focused exclusively on digital infrastructure. The company originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of businesses that support the digital economy, including data centers, cell towers, small cells, fiber networks, edge infrastructure and related services. DigitalBridge seeks to generate sustainable, long-term returns for its investors by deploying capital into high-growth sectors driven by increasing data consumption, 5G deployment and cloud adoption.

Through its dedicated investment platforms, DigitalBridge provides equity and debt financing solutions to operators and owners of digital infrastructure assets.

