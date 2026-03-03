Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $25.96 Million Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,881 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.44% of Mirion Technologies worth $25,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 470.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mirion Technologies news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $8,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,509,075 shares in the company, valued at $86,779,424.75. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MIR stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $277.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.570 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company’s portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion’s product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

Featured Articles

