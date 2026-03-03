Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $23.51 Million Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 155.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,683 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $23,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, United Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.36.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.8%

BSX stock opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.69 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Read More

