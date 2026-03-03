Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.26% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $33,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 17.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 82.4% in the third quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $208.00 target price on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.88.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.5%

RGA opened at $216.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.25 and a 52 week high of $229.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $1.89. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company’s offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA’s product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

Featured Articles

