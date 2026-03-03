Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 251,560 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. $PZZA

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,174,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,560 shares during the quarter. Papa John’s International comprises about 0.8% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 3.58% of Papa John’s International worth $56,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 62,103 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 112,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50,536 shares during the period.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PZZA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $55.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $498.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.25 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.44%.Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 206.74%.

About Papa John’s International

(Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc is a leading American pizza restaurant chain known for its focus on high-quality ingredients and consistent product offerings. Founded in 1984 by John Schnatter in Jeffersonville, Indiana, the company has grown to operate thousands of restaurants across the United States and in more than 40 international markets. Papa John’s restaurants are primarily franchised, supported by a network of corporate-owned outlets that together drive brand standards, operational guidance and marketing efforts.

The core menu at Papa John’s centers on a variety of hand-tossed and pan pizzas made with a signature stone-baked crust and topped with real cheese, vine-ripened tomato sauce and premium meats and vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.