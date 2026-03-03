Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 13,583 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Globus Medical worth $27,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 347,527 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after buying an additional 28,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GMED. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.36.

In other news, CFO Kyle Kline sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $363,353.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,360.90. The trade was a 16.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,253. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GMED opened at $93.73 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $826.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc (NYSE:GMED) is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

