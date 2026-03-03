Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,850 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.21% of Procore Technologies worth $24,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 465.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,225 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $211,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,155,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,003,396. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 323,713 shares of company stock worth $22,951,857 over the last 90 days. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of PCOR stock opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $82.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day moving average is $68.86. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $349.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Execution, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
