Sealed Air Corporation $SEE Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 114,885 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $12,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Sealed Air by 843.3% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Sealed Air by 10.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,537,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,694,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 4.5% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sealed Air News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Sealed Air this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Sealed Air reported $0.77 EPS vs. $0.72 consensus and revenue of $1.40B vs. $1.34B expected; revenue rose ~2% year‑over‑year and margins/ROE remained strong, which supports the near‑term stock lift. Sealed Air Reports Q4 and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Consensus beats widely reported — Multiple outlets highlighted the beat on both earnings and revenue, reinforcing positive investor sentiment and attention from buy‑side/press. Sealed Air beats Q4 estimates on revenue and earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst detail and metric comparisons — Coverage from Zacks and others breaks down key metrics vs. Street estimates (useful for gauging sustainability of the beat but not a clear directional catalyst by itself). Sealed Air (SEE) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/market noise may offset moves — Market coverage notes broader market weakness and sector rotation (energy strength, consumer discretionary softness) that could mute or amplify SEE’s move depending on intraday flows. Crude Oil Rises Sharply; Sealed Air Posts Upbeat Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Balance‑sheet/leverage risk — Investors should note Sealed Air’s relatively high debt load (debt/equity remains elevated), which can limit upside if margin improvement or cash flow disappoints. Sealed Air Trading/Financial Snapshot
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Sealed Air Price Performance
Sealed Air stock opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36. Sealed Air Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.35.
Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 54.90%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.
Sealed Air Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.
Sealed Air Company Profile
Sealed Air Corporation is a global packaging company that develops and manufactures a wide range of materials, equipment and services designed to protect, preserve and promote products. Best known for inventing Bubble Wrap® protective packaging, the company serves customers across food and beverage, e-commerce, electronics, manufacturing and healthcare industries. Sealed Air’s solutions help businesses reduce product damage, extend shelf life and improve operational efficiency.
The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.
