Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$54.29 and last traded at C$53.72, with a volume of 170284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.75.

Seabridge Gold Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.30, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of C$5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -97.67 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.75.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Insider Transactions at Seabridge Gold

In related news, insider Elizabeth K. Fillatre Miller sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.49, for a total value of C$66,727.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,334,914.81. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Seabridge’s principal asset, the KSM project, and its Iskut projects are located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada’s ” Golden Triangle “, the Courageous Lake project is in Canada’s Northwest Territories, the Snowstorm project in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada and the 3 Aces project is in the Yukon Territory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.