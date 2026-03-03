Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$54.29 and last traded at C$53.72, with a volume of 170284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.75.
Seabridge Gold Trading Down 0.1%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.30, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of C$5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -97.67 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.75.
Insider Transactions at Seabridge Gold
In related news, insider Elizabeth K. Fillatre Miller sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.49, for a total value of C$66,727.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,334,914.81. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.
About Seabridge Gold
Seabridge holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Seabridge’s principal asset, the KSM project, and its Iskut projects are located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada’s ” Golden Triangle “, the Courageous Lake project is in Canada’s Northwest Territories, the Snowstorm project in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada and the 3 Aces project is in the Yukon Territory.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Seabridge Gold
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.