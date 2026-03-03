Scotiabank Lowers MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $275.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $415.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $490.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.73.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $325.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.77. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $444.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.57 and a beta of 1.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $695.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.MongoDB’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.86, for a total transaction of $229,692.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,784 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,066.24. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.85, for a total value of $10,085,372.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 194,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,978,410. This represents a 11.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 57,354 shares of company stock valued at $23,474,994 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,985,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,981,000 after acquiring an additional 431,382 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 206.8% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,119,000 after purchasing an additional 40,219 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,483,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,550,000 after purchasing an additional 563,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,429,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

