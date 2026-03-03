Scotiabank Estimates Lundin Gold’s FY2027 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, February 26th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.63 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.68. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$697.82 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 44.42% and a return on equity of 60.01%.

LUG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$123.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$128.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$95.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$96.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$93.25.

LUG opened at C$125.86 on Monday. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$37.86 and a twelve month high of C$130.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$114.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$104.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.1642 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world. The Company’s board and management team have extensive expertise and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through operational excellence and growth, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact.

