Scotiabank Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, February 26th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the company will earn $1.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2027 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$382.88 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 10.55%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Orla Mining

Orla Mining Stock Up 0.6%

TSE OLA opened at C$29.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.44 and a beta of 0.38. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of C$9.94 and a 52 week high of C$29.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orla Mining

In related news, insider Paul Mann sold 15,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$291,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 205,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,783,904.80. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.