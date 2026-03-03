Scor (SCRYY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Scor to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $3.8302 billion for the quarter.

Scor Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.55. Scor has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $3.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCRYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Scor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Scor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Scor

SCOR SE, trading over-the-counter as SCRYY, is a leading global reinsurer headquartered in Paris, France. Founded in 1970, the company specializes in providing property & casualty and life & health reinsurance solutions to insurance companies worldwide. By pooling and diversifying risk, SCOR enables its clients to underwrite larger exposures, stabilize loss experience and safeguard their balance sheets against extreme events.

The company’s main business activities encompass risk underwriting, claims management and portfolio solutions designed to address evolving market needs.

