Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) Short Interest Update

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 232,650 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the January 29th total of 184,731 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 61,649 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 61,649 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Scilex Stock Performance

SCLX stock opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. Scilex has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scilex

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Scilex by 622.2% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 476,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 410,674 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scilex by 31.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32,449 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Scilex by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Scilex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Scilex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Scilex in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $630.00.

About Scilex

Scilex Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SCLX) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on non-opioid treatments for chronic pain. The firm’s principal commercial product, ZTlido®, is a lidocaine topical system approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the management of post-herpetic neuralgia and certain peripheral neuropathic pain conditions. By leveraging a proprietary drug delivery platform, Scilex aims to improve patient comfort and safety compared to traditional oral analgesics.

In addition to marketing ZTlido® in the United States, Scilex is advancing other pain management assets through clinical development and regulatory pathways.

