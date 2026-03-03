Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,779,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,228 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.38% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $51,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,149,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,464,000 after buying an additional 13,295 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $324,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 215,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,731 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 102,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as value. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.